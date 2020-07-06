JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Other » News

MF distribution payouts slip to three-year low in FY20 amid market slump
Business Standard

Mumbai realty: Developers' struggle for funds, prices crash, buyers wait

Faced with no movement in sales in the past three-odd months due to lockdown and Covid-19-related issues, property developers are resorting to price cuts

Topics
Mumbai real estate | Real Estate  | Lockdown

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

“Today developers are ready to sell at Rs 40,000 per square (sq.) foot (ft). Last year, they were selling at Rs 50,000 per sq. ft,” says Sudha Kumari, a real estate broker in the Dadar East area of Mumbai. That is 20 per cent lower than last year’s prices. “Developers are worried about their loans.

They want to sell, but buyers are in no mood to purchase,” says Kumari, highlighting the desperation of developers. Kumari hits the spot. Sunil Solanki, a real estate investor in the same area, says he will buy properties when prices come down to 30 per ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY