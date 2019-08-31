1.9 million left out of Assam's final NRC list, police on high alert

The much-awaited final list of the Assam National Register of Citizens was announced today, even as security was beefed up in the state and the police was put on alert.

Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator, NRC, said a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final list and 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims, were left out.

People can check their names online using Application Receipt Number (ARN)

Prior to the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had tried to assuage the people stating that those excluded will not be regarded as foreigners and will be given a chance to appeal.