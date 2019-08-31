JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI's present fund transfer grossly inadequate, says Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

1.9 million left out of Assam's final NRC list, police on high alert

Of the 33 million applicants, some 31.12 million have been regarded as eligible

BS Web Team 

assam nrc
assam nrc

The much-awaited final list of the Assam National Register of Citizens was announced today, even as security was beefed up in the state and the police was put on alert.

Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator, NRC, said a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final list and 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims, were left out.

People can check their names online using Application Receipt Number (ARN)

Prior to the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had tried to assuage the people stating that those excluded will not be regarded as foreigners and will be given a chance to appeal.
First Published: Sat, August 31 2019. 10:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU