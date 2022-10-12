JUST IN
India macro indicators may return to FY20 level by FY27, says IMF
1 year of PM GatiShakti: National masterplan gives boost to infra projects

It is helping identify high-congestion stretches along national highways and railway tracks, offering time-bound solutions and even ensuring more schools in unserved villages.

infrastructure projects | Railways  | National Highways

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Over the last one year — since the launch of the GatiShakti national masterplan — around 125 rail projects were identified for doubling or tripling of tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project GatiShakti national masterplan’s digital tool has transformed the way infrastructure projects are being planned and implemented, government officials said.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 19:47 IST

