10 mn vacant homes may find takers as Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves Model Tenancy Act to unlock vacant houses for rental purposes
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw today: Check time, streaming link details
HDFC's Q3 biz update confirms recovery; re-rating in HFCs likely: Analysts
Step forward for cities
-
The union cabinet today approved the Model Tenancy Act with an aim to balance the interest of homeowners and tenants. The act, which is now open for enactment by states and union territories, will encourage homeowners who were wary of renting out their properties under the older tenancy and rent control laws, the government said.
Under the new act, renting out any property in urban or rural areas without a written agreement is illegal. This will help formalise the shadow market of rental housing, unlock vacant properties, increase rental yields, and reduce procedural barriers in registration.
While it restricts eviction of tenants during the tenancy period, the act requires tenants to continue to pay the rent even during the pendency of a dispute with a landlord. In case of force majeure, landlord shall allow tenant to continue in possession till a period of one month from date of cessation on the terms of existing tenancy agreement.
As per estimates by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, currently some 11 million homes are lying vacant in urban areas as landlords are unwilling to let these properties due to lack of protective measures in current tenancy and rent control laws. The new act will bring enough protection for owners, which will encourage them to rent out these properties now.
Welcoming the move, Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Consultants, said it will help bridge the trust deficit between tenants and landlords “by clearly delineating their obligations and will eventually help unlock vacant houses across the country.” According to him, it has potential to fuel the rental housing supply pipeline by attracting more investors. “More rental housing stock will help students, working professionals and migrant populations to find urban accommodation, especially in COVID-19-like exigencies.
Apart from imparting better balance between interests of all parties, the act creates provision for establishment of separate rent courts and tribunal in every state and UT to hear appeals for matters connected to rental housing. The jurisdiction of civil courts over tenancy related matters have been barred and a 60days deadline for redressal of disputes in rent courts have been placed under the new act.
“There was a need for a new law, which would make things easier for all stakeholders – tenants, landlords and investors – to transact and deal in rental housing. It will help overhaul the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country, which would help spur its overall growth”, said Niranjan Hiranandani,
However, proper adoption of new provisions in the act by states and UTs will be crucial for the benefits of the act to reach stakeholders, said industry experts.
“If the states implement the act in true letter and spirit we will inch towards institutionalisation of rental housing market. In the case of RERA, the central Act helped states like Maharashtra to make MahaRERA successful to a large extent. In similar lines, we may expect tenancy acts in states to become more efficient in providing a level playing field to both owners and tenants”, said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head Research at JLL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU