2021-22 Economic Survey may revert to one volume after eight years

The Economic Survey released before next year’s Budget could become a single volume, reverting to the practice followed till FY14. “There is so much to write about the Indian economy’s performance in the past year. Most of the exciting themes will be covered in what used to be considered Part II,” said a senior government official who is part of the preparations for the Survey.

The Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament a day before the Budget, has been a two-volume affair from FY15 when Arvind Subramanian was the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA). This ...