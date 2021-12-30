2021, the year that was: Of farmers, protests and three dead laws

The year 2021 will perhaps go down in India’s history as one where there was a paradigm shift in the manner in which agriculture and farm-related issues are handled in the country. The enactment of the three controversial farm laws last year, the sustained agitation that followed, and the sudden and rather unexpected repeal of the laws are events that have the potential to shape the agricultural sector in the years to come.

Amidst all the debate about the need and efficacy of the farm laws, the fundamental problems related to Indian agriculture have remained unresolved. The ...