225 million e-way bills generated across India since GST rollout

Around 225 million e-way bills have been generated across India till September 13 since the new electronic billing system was introduced on April 1, the Network (GSTN) said on Friday.

It added that July 31 accounted for the highest 2.177 million e-way bills generated in a single day.

The e-way bill system kicked off as part of the new regime for transporting goods worth more than Rs 50,000.

"Between April 1 and September 13, a total of 224.8 million e-way bills have been generated. Of these, inter-state transport of goods accounted for 108.9 million bills while intra-state transport contributed another 115.8 million," the said in a statement.

"The share of intra- and inter-state transport is gradually attaining parity and is expected to reach 50:50 ratio in coming months," it said.



The added that over 2.4 million taxpayers and 30,000 transporters had registered with the e-way billing system so far.

"While the average daily generation of bills was roughly 13 lakh in the early months of implementation, now around 1.579 million bills are being generated seamlessly every day," CEO Prakash Kumar was quoted as saying.

At 31.3 million, Maharashtra generated the highest number of bills, followed by Gujarat (2.45 crore), Haryana (2.05 crore), Karnataka (19.8 million) and Uttar Pradesh (19.0 million).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)