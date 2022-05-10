5G spectrum: Telecom dept must decide on licence term, says Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sent its response to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on spectrum allocation.

Following the recommendation on the subject, DoT had referred it back to the regulator with certain queries including on the licence period. has said that it is up to the DoT to decide on the validity of the licence period.

This implies that the licence period would be 20 years—something that DoT is in favour of. has also not pushed for direct allocation of spectrum to any category.

On private captive network, Trai has said that enterprises should be allowed to obtain spectrum on lease from service providers for establishing their isolated networks. DoT had removed this option.