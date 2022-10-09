JUST IN
Business Standard

5th ISA Assembly to focus on energy access, security and transition

Meeting scheduled for October 17-20 in New Delhi under India's presidentship; ministers, missions and delegates from 109 member and signatory countries of ISA likely to participate

Topics
International Solar Alliance | government of India | Narendra Modi

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India will be hosting the Fifth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) ahead of the 27th round of Conference of the Parties (COP27), to discuss energy access and security, in line with the country’s aim of energy transition. The meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 17-20.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 15:38 IST

