JUST IN
6.5% growth in FY24 is plausible, says EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy
S Jaishankar holds talks with Austrian counterpart; inks number of pacts
Railways' slow run in freight traffic continues, grows 3% in Dec
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects
Trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia kicks off, set to gather pace
Betting on outcomes of games won't be allowed; rules likely in Feb: MoS IT
Around 21 API projects come up under the PLI scheme, shows data
Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data
Centre proposes self-regulatory body for online gaming companies
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
S Jaishankar holds talks with Austrian counterpart; inks number of pacts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

6.5% growth in FY24 is plausible, says EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy

'Global headwinds apart, there is consensus that the Indian economy this year (FY23) will grow 6.8-7 per cent'

Topics
Bibek Debroy | GDP data | Indian Economy

Asit Ranjan Mishra 

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to PM
Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to PM

Amid growing concern over the Centre’s elevated public debt-to-GDP ratio, Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), says the government’s debt is not difficult to manage, though a medium-term fiscal strategy is required. In an interview, Debroy tells Asit Ranjan Mishra that he is concerned about the delay in conducting the census and, in general, about the quality of Indian data. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bibek Debroy

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU