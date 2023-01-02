6.5% growth in FY24 is plausible, says EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy

Amid growing concern over the Centre’s elevated public debt-to-GDP ratio, Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), says the government’s debt is not difficult to manage, though a medium-term fiscal strategy is required. In an interview, Debroy tells Asit Ranjan Mishra that he is concerned about the delay in conducting the census and, in general, about the quality of Indian data. Edited excerpts: