6 months after lockdown: Covid-19 impact on economy likely to be long-term

-
ALSO READ
Agriculture clocks growth rate of 3.4% in Q1 despite GDP contraction
Contrasting tales: Economy is down, but markets have defied fears
Contraction in Indian economy due to Covid-19 may be short-lived: UBS
ICRA pegs GDP contraction at 10-15% in Q1 amid lockdown extension
Core sectors contract 6.5% in March, hit by coronavirus lockdown
-
The stress across businesses since the lockdown was imposed on March 24 is still visible. Even as the government has now relaxed the restrictions in many ways, the impact of the lockdown on the economy is likely to be long-term
Six months after Covid-19 lockdown: Airlines, hotels try to journey back
Covid-19 impact: Worst over, but auto, retail, real estate still ailing
From 500 to 5.6 million in 6 months, India's Covid-19 surge continues
Contrasting tales: Economy is down, but markets have defied fears
E-commerce, IT, telecom and pharma buck lockdown trend, stay resilient
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU