88% more households sought work under MGNREGS in October, shows data

Demand for MGNREGS work in October — though much less than the peak months of May and June — is still significantly higher than the corresponding period of 2019-20. Between April and September, over 80 per cent of those who sought work under the scheme have got employment. In October, while around 24.3 million households demanded work under MGNREGS, nearly 16.3 million actually got work.

This leaves a preliminary unmet demand of around 8.1 million households. Sources said the trend of unmet demand should not be derived from data of one month. This is because many ...