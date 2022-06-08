JUST IN
India's growth to enhance once cloud of pandemic, conflict recedes: CEA
Business Standard
A global recession and its likely fallout on India's economic growth

While foreign fund inflows could ebb and exports could take a beating, the Indian economy is unlikely to suffer recession again

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

From April to June, gross domestic product fell from the first quarter by 11.9 percent in the 27 member states of the European Union, and by 12.1 percent in countries that use the euro currency
So far, India's growth doesn't seem to have been impacted much, despite the fact that the economy has recovered by just 1.5% in FY22 over the pre-Covid year of 2019-20

While chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran does not foresee a recession in India this financial year, the global economy could indeed be caught in its throes or suffer a significant slowing down, depending on how long the Russia-Ukraine war lasts. If that happens, India cannot avoid the repercussions, though it might not enter into a recession again.

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 13:40 IST

