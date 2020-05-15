A 'Jai Kisan' stimulus: FM Sitharaman pushes long-sought agri reforms

The government has turned the pandemic crisis to good account by pushing through long-sought legislative changes aimed at more remunerative prices for farmers, but at the risk of antagonising the states.



The changes included amending the archaic Essential Commodities Act, bringing in a law to dismantle inter-state barriers on movements of agricultural produce, and creating a legal framework for a kind of contract farming.



The Centre will have to wait for Parliament’s monsoon session or bring in Ordinances on these. The Centre, perhaps for the first time, has decided to frame legislation that will enable direct purchase from farmers outside the designated agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs), limiting the state’s role in such type of trades.



For this purpose, it used its powers in the Constitution to regulate inter-state trade and intra-state trade in specified commodities under Entry 42 of the Union List and Entry 33 of the Concurrent List.



The legislation, announced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will enable traders to buy farm produce from farmers directly anywhere in the country, even outside the regulated market yards.





ALSO READ: FM's Day 3 stimulus: Agriculture, allied activities get Rs 1.5-trn package

This would usher in barrier-free inter-state trade and give a big boost to the government’s Electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NaM) programme.



e-NaM wasn’t having the desired impact because free inter-state trade wasn’t being allowed for commodities traded on the platform due to many pieces of legislation by states.



The Central legislation, in conjunction with the recent APMC amendments by BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, provides a framework for big retailers and companies to purchase from farmers without going through the network of intermediaries. The recent changes by the states allow setting up private mandis, direct procurement by processors, and a single licence to trade anywhere in the state.



However, critics say bypassing state laws by invoking hitherto unheard provisions of the Constitution could create problems for the federal structure of the country because this will limit states’ powers just to the mandi within their boundaries.



“Currently APMC-notified mandis have to necessarily sell specified products on their premises or within designated areas.





ALSO READ: Proposed marketing reforms will to boost agri biz investments: experts

What the Centre has done is that it has tapped the Constitution to define any business happening outside the APMCs as trade which can be legislated upon centrally,” Sukhpal Singh, professor and chairperson at the Centre for Management of Agriculture in IIM-Ahmedabad, told Business Standard.

He said reforms are good if it leads to better prices for farmers, but to take away state’s role in trading outside the designated APMCs could create lot of legal hassles. “If such big changes are being thought of, where is the need for keeping agriculture as a state subject,” Singh said.



A senior goverment official clarified that mandis will continue to operate as they are, but the new legislation will enable direct procurement by entities outside the mandi and regulate them alongside laying down rules so that farmers get the right price for their produce and alternative selling option.



The second important piece of reform that Sitharaman announced was to amend the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1954 to bring out food stuffs such as cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato out of its purview totally.



“Measures such as stock limits will be allowed to be imposed only in exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with surge in prices,” the Finance Minister said in her presentation.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Centre asks states to provide food, shelter to migrants

Though in operation for years, the current EC Act is a pale shadow of its former self and very few items remain within its domains. After this announcement, even those would cease to be part of the Act.



The third reforms which the Finance Minister announced is a sort of Central law for contract farming enforceable in the states. So far, there exists a model Act on contract farming but very few states have implemented it in full.



“Therefore, the need was felt to frame a Central legislation for contract farming as states weren’t implementing the model Act in the right spirit,” a senior official explained.



The new legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters etc. in a fair and transparent manner, Sitharaman said.