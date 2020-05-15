Covid-19 big picture: Brace for a disaster much bigger than you expected

Forget the details, what is the big picture? First, Covid-19 is going to end up much bigger than most people might have expected. India has overtaken China in the total number of cases, at about 83,000 — something that was once a very distant prospect.

After all, there were barely 500 cases in India at the start of the first lockdown less than eight weeks ago, when China’s number was already over 80,000. The government tracks the doubling rate and sees a slowing down, but it’s not nearly slow enough. We have seen three doublings; that is, an eight-fold increase, over the ...