Sitharaman brings farm sector reforms, to deregulate onion, potato prices

Finance Minister on Friday announced that food items such as cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, and potatoes will henceforth not fall under the purview of the



Measures such as stock limits will be imposed only under exceptional circumstances like natural calamities and famines.



Though a pale shadow of its former self, the Essential Commodities Act, vested state governments with a lot of powers, many of which will not exist once the Act is amended.



Speaking about the second tranche of measures as part of the relief package in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, said Prime Minister had come out with a plan to ensure that get better price for their produce, and also get a larger share of the rupee spent by consumers.



The was framed in 1955 to deal with chronic shortages and prevent unscrupulous elements from taking advantage by hoarding essential items.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Trump hopes for vaccine by end of year or 'even before'

It empowered the government to control the production, supply and distribution of certain items.



The Centre authorised state governments to impose stock limits on identified food items, issue licences to produce, sell and distribute under the Act.



The government in 2016 had removed the licensing requirement, stock limits and restrictions on movement of certain food items.



These included items like wheat and wheat products, edible oils, hydrogenated vegetable oils, and potatoes.





ALSO READ: A 'Jai Kisan' stimulus: FM Sitharaman pushes long-sought agri reforms

Exporters, retailers with multiple outlets or large departmental stores, food processors and importers were also kept out of the licensing requirement, stock limits and movement restrictions under ECA according to the 2016 amendments.



However, despite the dilution, the Centre retained overarching powers to enforce the various provisions of ECA.



Officials said according to the plan, all discretionary powers vested with the central government to impose ECA through the states would be completely withdrawn and the Act would come into force only in case of three exceptional circumstances.

These include natural calamities, emergencies such as war or national conflict, and when production of a certain commodity falls below a threshold limit, say a drop of over 10-15 per cent.



A senior official said the intention behind the changes was that there were instances when big businesses shied away from investing in building farm infrastructure like storage facilities and warehouses out of fear of clampdowns by authorities under the ECA.





ALSO READ: APMC Vashi near Mumbai goes online, modalities to be finalised on Saturday

“This would give a certain amount of certainty to investors,” the official said.



Abolishing the ECA is also part of the government’s plan to attract investments in building a national grid of warehouses and storage facilities along the national highways.