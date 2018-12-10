A truce that never was: The Nov 19 RBI board meeting was obviously misread

Will Urjit Patel resign? A month after the question did the rounds, the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put in his papers at close of business hours on Monday — with immediate effect.

While Mint Road’s differences with North Block over the level of capital held by the RBI, the contentious issue of quarantining 12 weak state-run banks, and what’s perceived as inadequate flow of resources to small enterprises were well known, the suddenness of Patel’s decision to call it a day has come as a shock. ALSO READ: Urjit ...