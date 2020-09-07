A year later, govt's plan to enter e-retail remains a non-starter

More than a year after being announced, the government's plans to create an online e-marketplace similar to Amazon, which would be open to all consumers, has struggled from a lack of business plan, the unavailability of a technology partner and shortage of funds.

Despite a keen interest taken by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Nitin Gadkari who had named it Bharat Craft back in August, 2019, and even after being given the go ahead by the Prime Ministers office, the portal has repeatedly faces hurdles with little to no work being completed till now, ...