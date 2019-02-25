Accord Software builds on global profile in satellite navigation

In 1991, when the US waged its first televised war on Saddam Hussein, with CNN showing grainy black and white images of precision missiles like the Tomahawk flying down the streets of Baghdad and entering their target building through open doors or windows, the stage was set for a new generation of weapons technologists to harness America’s Global Positioning System (GPS) to guide missiles, aircraft, warships and land systems more accurately than ever before.

That year, five Indians, including three technologists who quit their jobs in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), came together to ...