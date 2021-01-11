Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

-
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it hascommissioned a 25 MW solar power plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.
Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of AGEL, has commissioned the solar power plant, a company statement said.
This plant has a power purchase agreement with Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) at Rs 3.08/KWh. With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity has grown to 2,975 MW.
The plant will be connected to AGEL's state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, the statement said.
With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,820 MW awarded and under implementation projects.
Adani Green is on its course to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the world's largest renewable power company by 2030. It also reinforces AGEL's commitment to lead India's transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence," Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL said.
Recently, AGEL also commissioned a 100 MW solar power plant, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.
