ADB sees Indian economy shrinking 4% in FY21 after growth call earlier

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday projected India's economy to contract by four per cent in the current financial year against its earlier prediction of a growth of four per cent as measures to contain Covid-19 have significantly disrupted activities.

"GDP is expected to contract by four per cent in FY21 before rebounding by five per cent in FY22," ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook Supplement.





With this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains the only major outlier, having projected India's economy to grow by 1.9 per cent. However, the Fund is likely to revise down this projection significantly next week.

ADB said growth in Indian GDP slowed to 3.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2019-20, its slowest since early 2003.

Economic growth slowed to 4.2 per cent in the whole of FY'20 as both exports and investment started to contract.

High-frequency indicators such as purchasing managers’ indexes fell to all-time lows in April, reflecting the bleak outlook, ADB pointed out.



Migrant workers have gone home to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities and will be slow to return even after containment measures are relaxed, ADB said.

The Manila-based Bank said fuel prices in India softened in May 2020, but food inflation stayed elevated at 7.4% year-on-year as supply faltered.

"As food supply disruption is expected to ease from Q2 of FY'21, inflation projections are unchanged at three per cent for FY'21 but revised up marginally to four per cent for FY'22 on accelerating demand," it said.