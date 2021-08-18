After a subdued Q1, hotels seeing sharp month-on-month recovery

Amid the pandemic blues, the operations of most listed hospitality firms have improved remarkably in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, in terms of the revenue per average room. But that’s only when one takes into account the year-on-year performance.

The first quarter of last year was a washout for the sector due to the nationwide lockdown. A quarter-on-quarter comparison or an assessment of the performance with the fourth quarter of FY21 as well Q1 of FY21 shows that the road to recovery for India’s hospitality sector, one of the worst hit by Covid-19 is long. The ...