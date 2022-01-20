Agri exports likely to cross $50 bn this fiscal: Commerce ministry

-
-
The country's exports of agricultural products, including marine and plantation goods, increased 23.21 per cent to USD 31.05 billion in April-November 2021 and is expected to cross USD 50 billion for the "first time" this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry has taken several steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to push the exports.
These measures include an extension of validity of various certifications/ accreditations beyond their dates of expiry; setting up of control rooms to resolve problems; issuance of online certificates for exports; and facilitating opening up of more testing laboratories.
Due to these initiatives, it said, India was able to meet the global demand, which has provided momentum to agriculture exports.
"With the present level of growth, India's agriculture exports are likely to cross USD 50 billion for the first time, which is the highest ever in history," it said.
The ministry said that rice exports are likely to touch 21-22 million tonnes this year.
Exports of non-basmati rice, wheat, sugar, and other cereals too have recorded healthy growth so far.
An increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, it added.
Further, it said that exports of marine products are likely to cross USD 8 billion this fiscal for the "first time".
"Spice exports are also likely to touch record levels of around USD 4.8 billion. Despite facing tremendous supply-side issues, coffee exports have registered a healthy growth of around 35 per cent, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," it added.
Measures taken by the ministry have helped in pushing exports from unexplored areas, it said, adding exports have taken place from clusters like Varanasi (fresh vegetables, mangoes), Ananthpur (banana), and Solapur (pomegranate).
