Air traffic grows 47% in June as Delhi, Maharashtra ease Covid-19 curbs

Domestic grew 47.6% in June over May as states such as Delhi and Maharashtra eased Covid-19 curbs. In May, the traffic had fallen 63%.

Industry-wide passenger load factor rose to 62.9% in June from May’s 50.5%. had the highest load factor of 70%.

retained the number two rank in market share for the second consecutive month. It registered a market share of 16.5% as it overtook





All airlines reported on-time performance above 90%, with and AirAsia seeing over 98%.