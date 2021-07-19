JUST IN
Business Standard

Air traffic grows 47% in June as Delhi, Maharashtra ease Covid-19 curbs

Industry-wide passenger load factor rose to 62.9% in June from May's 50.5%. SpiceJet had the highest load factor of 70%.

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India retained the number two rank in market share for the second consecutive month. It registered a market share of 16.5% as it overtook SpiceJet

Domestic air traffic grew 47.6% in June over May as states such as Delhi and Maharashtra eased Covid-19 curbs. In May, the traffic had fallen 63%.

chart

All airlines reported on-time performance above 90%, with IndiGo and AirAsia seeing over 98%.

First Published: Mon, July 19 2021. 22:42 IST

