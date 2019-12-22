All existing notified SEZs deemed to be multi-sector SEZs: Government

The government has notified that all the existing notified Special Economic Zones (SEZs) shall be deemed to be multi-sector SEZs, thereby releasing land parcels in single commodity SEZs for other industries. This, at a time when China and the US are locked in a trade war, would help get more industries to set up their manufacturing facilities in SEZs without much regulatory barriers and would help developers monetise their unutilised land in the existing SEZs, apart from the creation of new SEZs, say industry and official sources.

According to the notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry all existing notified SEZs shall be deemed to be a multi-sector SEZs, where industries from two or more sectors can start operations, including trading and warehousing.

Moreover, the minimum land area required for setting up a multi-product has been revised from 500 hectares to 50 hectares. In certain northern and northeastern state the minimum land area has been fixed at 25 hectares or more.

For IT, ITeS, biotech or health (other than hospitals) services, there are no minimum area requirements for setting up facilities in a However, the requirement for minimum built-up area has been brought down from 1,00,000 sq mts to 50,000 sq mts in Category A cities, from 50,000 sq mts to 25,000 sq mts in Category B cities and from 25,000 sq mts to 15,000 sq mts in Category C cities.

Senior officials from the Tamil Nadu government said that the new rules bring in a big change to the SEZs and are a result of efforts from the state government. The state government has raised the issue with the Ministry of Commerce continuously and the reform will release significant land parcels in single commodity SEZs for other industries, officials said.

The industry says that the amendment comes 13 years after the Act, 2005, was introduced in 2006. The business scenario has changed over the years and while there were sector specific SEZs for telecom, electronics, textile or footwear, not all the sectors had adequate takers. This had left several acres of land vacant in some of the SEZs.

"A lot of land remained unutilised and a lot of opportunity was being lost by companies which wanted to set up new units. We did not know into which category would a new industry fit into. By opening it up, we are saying every industry player can set up unit in any SEZ according to market conditions," said Sunil Rallan, chairman and managing director, J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt Ltd and president of the Tamil Nadu Association of SEZ Infrastructure Developers.

So far, the government has given formal approvals for around 417 SEZs. The number of notified SEZs is 349 and out of this, the number of operational SEZs is 238. The number of units which have been approved in these SEZs is 5168. Almost 65 per cent of them are IT SEZs. The rest of the non IT SEZs had a lot of land which was unutilised due to sector specific norms. The total land area for the approved SEZs is 48,000 hectares, said Rallan.

"The government is no longer going to set up artificial barriers for curtailing the choices that are available for a prospective investor. There are a lot of units affected by this China-US trade war which are looking to move out of China or starting additional factories, and India is a very attractive destination. However, because of the virtual barriers created by policy, people were not able to plug into SEZs," Rallan said.

With this, more units will enter the existing SEZs and more approved SEZs will become active. More new SEZs will also come up due to this. It is a win-win situation for the developers and the units which want to set up their facilities in SEZs. Earlier, 500 hectares of land were required to get into multiproduct SEZs. This has been brought down to 50 hectares now. Getting 50 hectars is achievable than getting a 500 hectares of land for SEZ and it is better to have small number of multiproduct SEZs, than one big multiproduct SEZ, said Rallan.