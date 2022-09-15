All you need to know about DDA's new housing scheme in Narela

In a relief to home buyers in amid soaring inflation, the Development Authority (DDA) has launched its online for 85,000 flats in Narela for those belonging to the (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). Applicants can now complete the process online.

What's New?

The DDA, on Monday announced that it has now waived off the individual income criteria for EWS.



Previously, there was a provision that the individual income of an applicant, as well as of joint or co-applicants, applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum. Also, the household income should not exceed Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Price range:

LIG flats: Rs 22.80 lakh

EWS flats: Rs 10.75-Rs 12.42 lakhs

The booking amount for EWS category flats is fixed at Rs 10,000. For LIG flats, the amount is Rs 15,000.



Here's how you can book your flats online: