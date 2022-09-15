All you need to know about DDA's new housing scheme in Narela

-
In a relief to home buyers in Delhi amid soaring inflation, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its online housing scheme for 85,000 flats in Narela for those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). Applicants can now complete the process online.
What's New?
The DDA, on Monday announced that it has now waived off the individual income criteria for EWS.
Previously, there was a provision that the individual income of an applicant, as well as of joint or co-applicants, applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum. Also, the household income should not exceed Rs 10 lakh per annum.
Price range:
LIG flats: Rs 22.80 lakh
EWS flats: Rs 10.75-Rs 12.42 lakhs
The booking amount for EWS category flats is fixed at Rs 10,000. For LIG flats, the amount is Rs 15,000.
Here's how you can book your flats online:
- Visit the DDA website or click here: http://www.eservices.dda.org.in
- Sign up for the "Login for Applicant" and fill in the complete form.
- After signing in, the applicant has click on the "fist come, first served apartment" option and pick the apartment from there.
- After blocking the apartment, the website gives the applicant an online window to make payment. If the payment is not made within the given time, the apartment will again be put up for auction.
- After submitting online payment and form, the DDA will send him/her a demand notice. The applicant will get three months to complete the transaction.
- To complete the form, government-issued identity proof such as a PAN card, passport, government identity card, voter ID card, driving licence or Aadhaar is required
- Upon completing the transaction, DDA will issue a possession letter to the applicant.
