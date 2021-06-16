Almost 92% casual workers didn't receive wages during lockdown: Survey

A Covid widow, who lost her job due to the pandemic, had her five children admitted to a hospital in Aligarh on June 15 apparently for going without food for days, agency PTI reported.

After the surfaced, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh rushed a team of officials to investigate the matter and extend relief to the family.

The report said that after losing her job, Guddi ‘s eldest son Ajay (20) started working as a daily wage construction worker but due to the lockdown amid the second Covid-19 wave in April, he too lost his job and all sources of income dried up.

Guddi’s story is not alone.

According to a latest report from Stranded Action Network (SWAN), a voluntary effort to mobilise relief for stranded migrant workers, almost 92 per cent of the workers, whom the group contacted between April 21 and May 31, had not received any money from their employer once restrictions were imposed and work had stopped.

The survey, which was conducted among 1,396 worker groups, adding up to 8,023 people that included 4,836 women and children, showed that 76 per cent of the had less than Rs 200 left with them, while 6.34 per cent of the were not paid their pending for completed work, and 13 per cent of them were paid only partially.

It also showed that around 56 per cent of workers reported that their work had stopped for more than a month.

60 per cent of the callers in the SWAN survey comprised of daily wagers, someone like Guddi, while 6 per cent were non-group based daily wage earners like drivers, domestic help and so on, and 16% were self-employed.

Advocating a holistic approach to deal with the humanitarian crisis inflicted due to the Covid lockdowns and its economic impact, SWAN said that beyond the necessary focus on vaccination and health systems, a rapid macroeconomic recovery requires an urgent response in the form of a National Relief and Recovery Package to: (a) protect life, (b) partially compensate for lost livelihoods and income, and (c) boost demand in the economy for faster overall recovery.

The measures suggested by the group includes expanding the free foodgrains scheme to non-ration card holders till November 2021 with specific expansion of ICDS delivery, undertaking cash transfers of Rs 3000 per month for the next six months, and expanding work entitlements to at least 150 days along with initiating immediate public work programmes in urban centres.

“For Income, the proposed crisis cash transfer must leverage existing direct benefit transfer systems (NREGA, PM-KISAN, PMJDY, NSAP) with new decentralized systems of direct distribution from ration shops, post offices, panchayats and other local institutions,” SWAN said.

It said that the proposed income transfer will cost the Central government an additional Rs 4.44 trillion, or 1.97% of the projected 2021-22 GDP.

“It is essential that the GoI recognises the need for directed, equitable and dignified economic recovery for India’s workers and citizens.

We urge it to act immediately, following its constitutional obligations as well as global best practices. If not now, when?” SWAN added.