Amended Energy Conservation Bill seeks to build carbon credit market

In line with the climate commitments made by India at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties, more commonly referred to as COP26, the Centre has introduced amendments to its Energy Conservation Bill to meet the targets embracing green fuels, industrial energy efficiency, and build the country’s own carbon credit market.

The Bill text said the amendments have been proposed in the context of energy transition being planned by India with focus on promotion of renewable energy and the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It said the Bill will also facilitate the accomplishment of the five targets announced by Prime Minister at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

Tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Bill proposes mandatory threshold for consumption of green fuels such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, and biomass in all industries.

“It is considered necessary to have legal provisions to prescribe minimum consumption of non-fossil energy sources as energy or feedstock by designated consumers. This will help in the reduction of fossil fuel-based energy consumption and resultant carbon emissions to the atmosphere,” said the proposal in the Bill.

The proposal to increase consumption of green fuels in the economy comes at a time when sector majors ranging from Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries (RIL) to renewable energy companies, such as ReNew Power and ACME, have announced their foray into green manufacturing.

Adani New Industries plans to invest over $50 billion (Rs 3.9 trillion) over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and the associated ecosystems and will develop a green hydrogen production capacity of 1 million tonne per annum before 2030.

RIL, which has forayed into the green energy and green business last year, had announced earlier it would bring down the cost of green hydrogen to $1 per kilogram in under a decade.

To incentivise the private sector for emission reduction, the Centre also plans to bring in a legal framework for the country’s first-ever carbon trading market.

Globally, the carbon credit market collapsed in 2012 as prices plummeted, failing to revive again. Also, the developed nations stopped financing the ‘clean development mechanism’ under which the market was introduced.

The Union government in its proposal said a legal framework for a carbon market was needed to meet the objective of “incentivising actions for emission reduction, leading to increased investments in and energy efficiency areas by the private sector”.

A carbon credit trading scheme for reduction of carbon emissions will be launched and certificates issued to those who meet their emission targets.

These certificates can then be traded with those unable to meet their emission targets.

The Bill has also amended the penalty provisions to include more sectors. While the penalty remains the same for those defaulting on energy conservation and auditing, automobiles have been added to the list.

Any automobile manufacturer who fails to comply with consumption norms will be liable to pay additional penalty per unit of vehicles sold in the corresponding year.

The Bill has laid down a penalty of Rs 25,000 per vehicle for non-compliance of norms up to 0.2 litres per 100 kilometre (km); Rs 50,000 per vehicle for non-compliance of norms above 0.2 litres per 100 km. Any default over and above this will be penalised Rs 10 lakh per vehicle.

The ambit and scope of the energy conservation building code has been widened to include large residential complexes as well. The Centre will prescribe energy conservation building codes for efficient use of energy and its conservation in building complexes.

The Centre plans to amend the energy conservation building codes to suit regional and local climatic conditions, the Bill said.

The central and state governments have been empowered under the Bill to direct the owner or occupier of a building to comply with the provisions of the energy conservation building code.