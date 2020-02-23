Tweak in Companies Act may allow Indian unlisted firms to list abroad

The government is considering an amendment to the Companies Act to allow unlisted Indian companies to list abroad, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The Companies Amendment Bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Parliament session, with changes including decriminalisation and a reduced compliance burden. “We will specify the jurisdictions where Indian firms can list… They will be mature and compliant with the Financial Action Task Force,” the official said. Currently, Indian companies tap foreign capital mostly through American depository ...