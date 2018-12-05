Amid volatile oil prices, drilling companies look to just breaking even

Domestic drilling companies continue to grapple with low rig rates and poor offtake of contracts post global oil prices downturn in 2014-15.

Though oil prices have recovered from their lows of $35 a barrel in 2015 to about $62 now, continued volatility in prices has kept the overall business muted. Prices had peaked to $115 in 2014 before it fell to $35.

“No drilling company is looking to make profits at this juncture. Everyone is simply focusing on meeting their operational expenditure. Rig rates have come down to one-third of what they were before the downturn and utilisations have dropped to 45 per cent from about 85-90 per cent earlier,” said an official with Jindal Drilling on condition of anonymity.

Aban Offshore, Jindal Drilling, GreatShip (India), Dynamic Drilling, Duke Offshore and Deep Industries among others are some of the top drilling companies in the country.

“Cost cutting continues across the industry at multiple levels. Head-count reduction has happened since contract renewals are not frequent. Earlier we (industry) used to roll over the crew from one contract to another, which used to be back-to-back. Now there is a gap of six months to one year between two contracts from the same client. So the crew is hired depending on requirement,” said an official with Aban Offshore.

Industry officials were of the view that though the business for drilling companies remains hand-to-mouth, there was no threat to timely salaries. “There is no worry on that front. The business situation has improved since the at $35 per barrel but is not its usual size. We do not see confidence coming into the business till the time does not stabilise,” the Aban Offshore official added.



Chennai-based Aban Offshore has 18 jack-up rigs of which, eight are deep drillers. The company’s consolidated net debt as on March 31, 2018 stands at Rs 137.4 billion.

“Since the (oil price) downturn, hardly any rigs were used as no upstream (project) was happening and these rigs had to be stacked somewhere and that comes at a cost. Many of these rigs have been pulled out of service now and some have been put into other application mainly in MOPU (Mobile offshore Production Unit). There is more scope for scrapping in rigs segment," said Juju Mathew, senior vice-president, subsea business development head, India at Technip FMC.

Recently, global prices toppled from $86 a barrel in October to around $60. “The major change that has taken place in the drilling industry is that the contract size has reduced drastically. Earlier, clients would give out four-five wells for drilling under one contract. Now it is one well per contract and we do not know whether the next contract will come up immediately or after a gap of few months. In such a scenario, it becomes difficult to estimate revenue stream,” said the AbanOffshore official.