Amit Shah said resuming mining in Goa govt's priority, says state BJP

The government's priority is to resume mining in Goa, said Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday when he met BJP leaders of the coastal state.

The Supreme Court in March 2018 scrapped licences given to mining companies in the state, calling the process to allot them illegal.

"The issue about resumption of the mining activities in the state was discussed with Shah and he assured that it is top on his priority list. He said the Centre is committed to resume the mining activity in a time-bound manner," Goa BJP spokesperson Damodar Naik told PTI.

Party's core committee, comprising chief minister Pramod Sawant and other functionaries- Satish Dhond, Sadanand Tanavade, Narendra Sawaikar and Damodar Naik- met Shah.

Naik said the issue about financial compensation to be paid to the flood victims in the state was also discussed, even as Shah also reviewed the progress of the state membership drive.