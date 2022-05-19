Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway to be completed by Sep 2023: Gadkari

-
-
The Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor will be completed by September 2023, said Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. It will connect industrial belts in four states and help logistics.
"Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 kilometres (km) is targeted to be completed and opened to public by the end of this year," the minister said on social media.
The 1224-km highway is being developed at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is a part of the government's ambitious Bharatmala programme, under which 22 expressways are being built to connect industrial and commercial cities through an integrated road network.
The expressway will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the ministry of road transport and highways said, adding that there will also be enhanced connectivity to key ports such as Kandla.
