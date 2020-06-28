An attempt to resolve fallouts of pandemic on new and existing businesses

You were just starting a new venture with three partners in the health care space and then the pandemic hit. You were exploring getting into an enterprise that targets millennials and Gen Z and then Covid-19 happened and the creature you were targeting metamorphosed all of a sudden.

You had just raised your first round of funding based on a clearly thought out business plan with growth projections all carefully and neatly worked out and in place and then the virus struck. Or you had the germ of a novel idea, were toying with the idea of quitting your tedious job and going ...