Andhra Pradesh holds Diplomatic Outreach Programme; eyes big investments

The government organised a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on Friday. The event, attended by delegates from over 30 nations, ended on a promising note with promises of big-ticket investments in steel, aerospace and other sectors.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held one-on-one interactions with diplomats and representatives of various countries during the event. He promised that an effective single window system would be put in place to clear all the investment proposals.

According to the chief minister's office, South Korean ambassador Shin Bongkil said that the country's steel giant POSCO would explore the possibility of setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district in the state.

Some Korean companies are planning to move their units from China and this might help attract investments from South Korea.