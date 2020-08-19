Anonymous, at a distance: How faceless assessment will help taxpayers

Facing a tax official, whether for assessment, appeal or any other tax administration related issue, can be intimidating. With the implementation of the faceless assessment initiative, people won’t need to visit the tax office in person anymore.

The Faceless Appeal service will commence from September 25. “Faceless Assessment is meant to eliminate physical interface between the taxpayer and the Assessing Officer (AO) during the assessment proceedings. The taxpayer will not know the name and location of the officer handling his case. His identity will remain anonymous during ...