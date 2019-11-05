AP hails PM Modi's move not to join RCEP, says farmers would have suffered

The government today backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to join the (RCEP) deal.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for the move, AP Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy said the agricultural sector would have faced a huge crisis had the country became a part of the agreement.

"Subabul farmers and those cultivating pulses are already facing a crisis due to bulk imports. Groundnut is the largest cultivated crop in the state after paddy. So there is a crisis in the oil seeds sector as well, due to edible oil imports. The Indian agriculture sector will face a severe crisis if the country allows imports of processed foods, pulses and other agriculture products from countries like China," Reddy said.

Though agriculture is a state subject, farm related policy decisions fall under the Centre's ambit and therefore, the Government of India should take cognizance of the views of the states when such major decisions are taken on agriculture and trade, Reddy asserted.

India yesterday decided not to join the trade deal stating, that the country had not got any credible assurance on market access and non-tariff barriers.

In his statement at the Summit in Bangkok on Monday, Prime Minister Modi declared that it was not possible for India to join Agreement as it did not fully reflect the basic sprit and the agreed guiding principles of RECEP.