AP to raise liquor prices by 25% with sales set to commence from Monday

government has decided to raise liquor prices by 25 per cent as it prepares to open retail liquor stores run by the government-owned AP Beverages Corporation. Reviewing preparations for the implementation of relaxed guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that liquor sales would resume in the state, but at higher prices.

The move is expected to help raise some revenues quickly at a time when other revenue streams are expected to take time to get back to the normal levels under the phased lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The government, however, said the decision was a part of the phased prohibition, which it announced in October 2018 and involving the take-over of retail liquor trade, a reduction of retail stores apart from the raising of liquor prices.





When the liquor stores would open from Monday, the government would enforce the precautionary measures at stores to ensure that people coming to buy liquor follow social distancing norms.

The chief minister also appealed to people not to rush to the borders from other states as the current relaxations for interstate movement of people were primarily meant for the migrant workers. He added that since the inbound and outbound rush of migrant workers was already at its peak, officials would not be able to allow people to enter the state and go to their home towns.

The state has so far registered 1,583 corona positive cases and the state government is going all out to trace and isolate the infected individuals in the state. has so far conducted 1,14,937 tests, higher than any other other state in India as it has been performing 7000 to 8000 tests everyday since last week.