APEDA signs MoU with ICAR-IIMR to boost millet exports

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Friday inked an MoU with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research for increasing through quality production and processing, an official statement said.

The key focus of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) would be to promote commercial cultivation of processable varieties developed by ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research (ICAR-IIMR) for which are expected to promote value addition of millets, a cereal with high nutritive value, the commerce ministry said.

A joint coordination committee with representatives from and ICAR-IIMR would be set up to achieve the goals envisaged under the MoU.

"The objective of the MoU is to build the export-centric ecosystem with the requisite supply chain linkages, technological repository, clinical studies, awareness creation, policy changes, and pipeline of entrepreneurs," it added.

Both, and ICAR-IIMR would work for developing knowledge on the understanding of markets, consumer preferences, emerging segments, analyse export competitiveness, price volatility of markets, and market intelligence on standards, regulations, and trade policies, it said.

Creation of a Millet Export Promotion Forum in collaboration with all the key stakeholders for identifying export clusters to source sizable quantities of produce and for linking stakeholders with FPO's would be taken up jointly by both the organisations of repute.

are cereal crops with high nutritive value and are categorised as small-seeded grasses. The key varieties of include Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Ragi, Small Millet, Foxtail Millet, Barnyard Millet, Kodo Millet, and others.

