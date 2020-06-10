Apparel Export Promotion Council plans to sell masks & PPEs through Amazon

The Promotion Council (AEPC) has sought special costing proposals from for selling masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

"Mask, that is a lower value item, should not bear similar charges. PPE kits are used for health purposes and so they should work out special rates for masks and also for PPE kits for the AEPC members," said AEPC Chairman Dr A Sakthivel.

Sumeet Swapnil, Category Lead, Apparel, Global Selling, India, said that they would look into that proposal.

ALSO READ: UP maps migrant skills, aims to clones textile story of Vietnam, Bangladesh

Sakthivel said that there is a huge market for masks across the world and all the fashion brands have started asking for it.

While Indian players have already started exporting non-medical and designer masks, they have also started preparing for getting the international certifications needed before exporting to these countries.

“The government is seriously considering to allow the export of PPE kits. It may lift the ban on export of PPE kits by the third or fourth week of June. It’s a big opportunity for the Indian exporters. Already, more than 400 manufacturers have got their products tested and approved by the government,” he added.