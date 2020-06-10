JUST IN
FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells banks to improve interest rate transmission

Apparel Export Promotion Council plans to sell masks & PPEs through Amazon

AEPC chairman says there is a huge market for masks across the world and all the fashion brands have started asking for it

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A barber in protective gear attends to a customer after Delhi allowed salons to open during Unlock-1, at Bengali Market in New Delhi on Tuesday PHOTO: DALIP KUMAR

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has sought special costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

"Mask, that is a lower value item, should not bear similar charges. PPE kits are used for health purposes and so they should work out special rates for masks and also for PPE kits for the AEPC members," said AEPC Chairman Dr A Sakthivel.

Sumeet Swapnil, Category Lead, Apparel, Amazon Global Selling, India, said that they would look into that proposal.

Sakthivel said that there is a huge market for masks across the world and all the fashion brands have started asking for it.

While Indian players have already started exporting non-medical and designer masks, they have also started preparing for getting the international certifications needed before exporting to these countries.

“The government is seriously considering to allow the export of PPE kits. It may lift the ban on export of PPE kits by the third or fourth week of June. It’s a big opportunity for the Indian exporters. Already, more than 400 manufacturers have got their products tested and approved by the government,” he added.
