April-June CAD widens to $15.8 billion on higher trade deficit: RBI

However, portfolio investment recorded net outflow of $8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2018-19 as compared with an inflow of $12.5 billion in the year-ago period – on account of net sales in both the debt and equity markets, the added.

There was a depletion of $11.3 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) in the first quarter as against an accretion of $11.4 billion in the year-ago period

Net receipts on account of non-resident deposits amounted to $3.5 billion in April-June, 2018-19, as compared with $1.2 billion a year ago.