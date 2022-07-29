April-June fiscal deficit at 21.2% of BE; capex, capital receipts jump

-
ALSO READ
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
Why the rupee at 80 against the US dollar may not be bad news?
Fertiliser stks prey to subsidy withdrawal risk, high input costs: Analysts
-
The Centre’s fiscal deficit for the first quarter of FY23 (April-June) came in at Rs 3.52 trillion, or 21.2 per cent of the full year target of Rs 16.6 trillion, and on the back of strong capital expenditure outlay and weak non-tax receipts. Fiscal deficit for the same period last year (April-June FY22) was Rs 2.7 trillion, or 18.2 per cent of the FY22 budget estimate of Rs 15.07 trillion.
Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday showed that revenue receipts came in at Rs 5.68 trillion, or 25.8 per cent of the full year target, compared with 30.2 per cent for the same period last year. Net tax revenue was Rs 5.06 trillion, or 26.1 percent of BE, compared with 26.7 percent.
Non-tax revenue collections for Q1FY23 came in at Rs 62,160 crore compared with Rs 1.27 trillion for the same period last year. This was because the Reserve Bank of India, for its fiscal year ending March 2022 (which will reflect in the centre’s current fiscal year), transferred Rs 30,307 crore as dividend, much lower than expectations. Last year, the dividend transferred was Rs 99,122 crore.
Non-debt capital receipts for Q1 came in at Rs 27,982 crore, compared with just Rs 7,402 crore last year, primarily on back of Rs 20,516 crore from the initial public offering of LIC.
Total expenditure for Q1 was Rs 9.48 trillion, or 24 percent of FY23 budget size of Rs 39.4 trillion, compared with Rs 8.2 trillion in Q1FY22. Revenue expenditure was Rs 7.72 trillion compared with Rs 7.1 trillion, while capex was Rs 1.75 trillion compared with Rs 1.11 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU