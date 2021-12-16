Artificial Intelligence shaping India's economy, says Jitendra Singh

-
Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday artificial intelligence is shaping India's present and future economy and the country has started seeing its impact across healthcare, agriculture, education, governance and financial services.
Addressing the 27th edition of DST-CII Technology Summit 2021 with Brazil, Canada, Russia and the Netherland as country partners, Singh said that innovation ecosystem in India is providing companies new opportunities to create value, evolve and grow.
"Artificial intelligence, as one of the frontier technologies, is shaping India's present and future economy. The country has started seeing the impact of artificial intelligence across healthcare, agriculture, education, governance and financial services," he said.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the rules of the game for ever.
"We have been experiencing disruption in business models across industries. Digitization has provided an impetus especially to the startup ecosystem in India and it is radically transforming India by catapulting grassroots level innovation," he said at the summit here.
India is at the pivotal point with the technologies shaping up for the future like artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, block chain, green energy and quantum computing, and is getting ready to make one of the biggest technology transformations of the century, he said.
Singh said the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has made concerted efforts in cultivating and promoting scientific temperament amongst the masses and is leading the innovation drive in the country.
He said the DST is boosting India's entire innovation value chain comprising researchers, entrepreneurs, academic and research institutes, startups, industry, and so on.
