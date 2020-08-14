As India turns 74, citizens feel less optimistic about future: Survey

-
As India turns 74, a survey by LocalCirles reflects the citizens' growing pessimism about the future of the country.
Expectations of the corruption levels falling and employment opportunities have taken a hit.
Citizens feel economic growth and prosperity in India will benefit only a select few, and that instead of jobs, they may have to rely on self-employment options for livelihood in the years to come.
