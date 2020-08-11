Atal Innovation unveils 2nd edition of student entrepreneurship programme

Niti Aayog's (AIM) in collaboration with Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched the second edition of its student entrepreneurship programme (SEP) for young innovators of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), the government think said.

The programme, SEP 2.0, will allow student innovators to work closely with Dell volunteers, Niti Aayog said in a statement.

They will receive mentor support; prototyping and testing support; end-user feedback; intellectual property registration and patenting of ideas, processes, and products; manufacturing support; as well as the launch support of the product in the market, it added.

The Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP) 1.0 was launched in January 2019.

Through a 10-month-long rigorous programme, the top six teams of ATL Marathon, got a chance to transform their innovative prototypes into fully functioning products, which are now available in the market, the statement said.

"As we conclude SEP 1.0 and launch SEP 2.0, I am excited to see the impact that these innovations will create in the country," NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

Dell Technologies India President and Managing Director Alok Ohrie said, "Dell is leveraging emerging technologies to empower students to craft their own experiences, thereby enabling them to develop an innovative mindset. We are extremely delighted with the outcome of the first Student Entrepreneurship Programme and look forward to what the next batch has in store.

"Our strong partnership with NITI Aayog has further enabled us in expanding our vision of technology for social good and encouraging budding entrepreneurs.

