JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Saudi oil crisis may push domestic air fares up by 10-15% by month end
Business Standard

August WPI inflation remains unchanged at 1.08%, eases on YoY basis

In August 2018, the WPI had risen to 4.62%

IANS  |  New Delhi 

inflation

The rise in India's August wholesale price index (WPI) remained flat sequentially, but eased on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.

Accordingly, the rise in August's WPI remained unchanged at 1.08 per cent on a sequential basis.

However, it eased on a YoY basis. In August 2018, the WPI had risen to 4.62 per cent.
First Published: Mon, September 16 2019. 12:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU