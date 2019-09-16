August WPI inflation remains unchanged at 1.08%, eases on YoY basis

-
The rise in India's August wholesale price index (WPI) remained flat sequentially, but eased on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.
Accordingly, the rise in August's WPI remained unchanged at 1.08 per cent on a sequential basis.
However, it eased on a YoY basis. In August 2018, the WPI had risen to 4.62 per cent.
