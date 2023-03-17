Banking system remains stable, resilient: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

-
ALSO READ
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
-
India's banking system continues to be stable and resilient despite the shock waves from the global banking crisis, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.
The central bank has been constantly engaging with banks and has nudged them to adopt robust risk management practices, conduct periodic stress tests and build sufficient capital buffers, Das said.
Bank stocks across the world have tumbled amid fears of a widespread banking crisis in United States and Europe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU