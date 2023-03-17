JUST IN
Banking system remains stable, resilient: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Tea exports to Russia soar 21%, belying war worries; some lost share gained
States' capital budgets: Spending, classification can be variable exercise
Foreign exchange reserves fall $2.40 bn to over 3-month low of $560 bn
G20 must give more funds to World Bank for Global South: Rockefeller's Shah
PM Modi announces PM MITRA mega textiles parks to be set up in 7 states
Sebi's tough norms for FPIs: Mandatory to disclose any material changes
Sebi looking for ways to plug gaps allowing founders to own stock options
Govt planning PLI 2.0 to boost production of specialty steel: Scindia
India's Apr-Feb fertiliser imports from Russia highest in 3 yrs: Govt data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Tea exports to Russia soar 21%, belying war worries; some lost share gained
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Banking system remains stable, resilient: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Bank stocks across the world have tumbled amid fears of a widespread banking crisis in United States and Europe

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das | Economy of India

Reuters 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

India's banking system continues to be stable and resilient despite the shock waves from the global banking crisis, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

The central bank has been constantly engaging with banks and has nudged them to adopt robust risk management practices, conduct periodic stress tests and build sufficient capital buffers, Das said.

Bank stocks across the world have tumbled amid fears of a widespread banking crisis in United States and Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.