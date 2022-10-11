JUST IN
Do we really need the e-rupee?
Best of BS Opinion: Crisis Nobels, rupee and reserves, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

Could the Reserve Bank of India have prevented the rupee’s depreciation? Gurbachan Singh gives the broad picture. Read here

Sabyasachi Kar: The digital currency? Despite rapid digitisation, the use of cash has not diminished in India. Recent data indicates demand for cash may have even gone up once the pandemic started retreating. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: The festival cheer has lifted the consumer mood.

The propensity to buy consumer durables is across rural and urban regions. Read here

The first edit describes the importance of this year’s Nobel Prize in economics in the context of the centrality of the financial system. Read here The second edit says, given the changing nature of war, the large amounts spent on certain categories of weapons need to be rethought. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Financial crises and depressions … can happen again. And we need to have an understanding of the mechanism behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.

John Hassler of the Committee for the (Nobel) Prize in Economic Sciences.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 06:30 IST

