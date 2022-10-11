Best of BS Opinion: Crisis Nobels, rupee and reserves, and more

-
ALSO READ
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: A look at the past 10 awards and their work
Nobel Peace Prize: A look at the peacemakers from Belarus, Russia & Ukraine
Nobel Prize in Literature 2022: A look at past 10 awardees and their work
From physics to literature, all about the winners of the Nobel Prize 2022
Barry Sharpless wins second Nobel: A look at all the two-time awardees
Could the Reserve Bank of India have prevented the rupee’s depreciation? Gurbachan Singh gives the broad picture. Read here
Sabyasachi Kar: The digital currency? Despite rapid digitisation, the use of cash has not diminished in India. Recent data indicates demand for cash may have even gone up once the pandemic started retreating. Read here
Mahesh Vyas: The festival cheer has lifted the consumer mood.
The propensity to buy consumer durables is across rural and urban regions. Read here
The first edit describes the importance of this year’s Nobel Prize in economics in the context of the centrality of the financial system. Read here The second edit says, given the changing nature of war, the large amounts spent on certain categories of weapons need to be rethought. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU