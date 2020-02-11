JUST IN
Beyond landslide victory: AAP has a tightrope walk on fiscal balance

Arvind Kejriwal government has to keep in mind that revenue and fiscal balances of the government do not deteriorate much if it expands its freebies

Indivjal Dhasmana 

The AAP government has presented revenue surplus budget successively. However, it has been incurring fiscal deficit since 2016-17 (except for 2017-18), which has been under control at sub-1 per cent of its state gross domestic product. The new Arvind Kejriwal government has to keep in mind that revenue and fiscal balances of the government do not deteriorate much if it expands its freebies.

