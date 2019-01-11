Big bonanza for UP farmers as Adityanath govt cuts urea prices by 10%

In a major boost to the farm sector just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Yogi Adityanath government has cut the prices by more than 10 per cent in

The state prices were higher compared to other states, owing to the policy of slapping additional Value Added Tax (VAT) on Acceding to the long-pending farmers’ demand to bring prices at par with other states, the Adityanath government has decided to pare the prices.

Now, a 45 kg bag of urea that retailed at Rs 299 would sell for Rs 266.50, while the 50 kg urea bag that was earlier sold for Rs 330.50 would be available to farmers for nearly Rs 299.

The new rates would be applicable from Saturday, a spokesperson said last night adding that the move was aimed at supplementing the wider roadmap of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Earlier, there were three VAT slabs with the piped being taxed at 26 per cent, including 5 per cent additional levy. Now, the VAT on has been rationalised from 21 per cent to 14.5 per cent and the additional VAT of 5 per cent waived off. This VAT cut would impact the state exchequer by almost Rs 1,000 crore per annum.





Recently, the newly elected Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were reported to be facing acute shortage of urea even as the rabi sowing season was midway, forcing farmers in the respective states to stage protests in various districts. The farmers had also alleged rampant black marketing by private traders to cash in on the shortage of fertiliser, while the cooperative retailers purportedly ran out of supply.

On Monday, UP chaired a meeting with senior government officials and representatives of fertiliser companies to ensure an adequate supply of urea and other soil nutrients to farmers.

Chahi claimed there was adequate availability of all chemical fertilisers, including urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), nitrogen, phosphorus potash (NPK) etc, and that there was no shortage. The minister also underlined that the government was committed to ensuring the prompt availability of fertilisers to farmers through the state cooperative bodies.



He also warned that if it was found that fertiliser dealers were forcing retailers to sell other products along with urea, strict action would be taken, including revoking of the license. Farmers have also been advised to lodge complaints if urea was found to be retailing at higher than official prices.

Meanwhile, by the end of January 2019, the is planning to supply more than 757,000 tonnes of urea in UP. Currently, the state agencies have a stock of 584,000 tonnes of urea, 268,000 tonnes of DAP and 124,000 tonnes of NKP.

With the Lok Sabha poll barely months away, the government does not want to leave any stone unturned in wooing farmers.