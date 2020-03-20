BofA, CRISIL cut India growth forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

Brokerage Bank of America ( ) Securities and rating firm cut India’s growth forecast on Thursday, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While has sharply cut the June quarter growth forecast by 90 bps to a low of 3.1 per cent and the full-year FY21 GDP target by 100 bps to 4.1 per cent, said the pandemic will leave the economy crippled next fiscal year pulling down the growth to a low of 5.2 per cent. had earlier forecast the GDP printing in a 5.7 per cent expansion.

The report from economists at comes just a day after they slashed their full-year FY21 forecast by 80 bps to 5.1 per cent.



