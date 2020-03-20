BofA, CRISIL cut India growth forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

-
ALSO READ
India's Sep-quarter GDP growth slips to 4.5%, the lowest in over six years
At 6%, UN body projects 7-year low GDP growth for India in 2019
Sharp revisions in the GDP growth rate tell a tale of uncertain times
Letter to BS: India battles low GDP growth, unemployment and Coronavirus
GDP growth higher than expectations, but no Covid-19 impact spoken of
-
Brokerage Bank of America (BofA ) Securities and rating firm CRISIL cut India’s growth forecast on Thursday, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While BofA has sharply cut the June quarter growth forecast by 90 bps to a low of 3.1 per cent and the full-year FY21 GDP target by 100 bps to 4.1 per cent, CRISIL said the pandemic will leave the economy crippled next fiscal year pulling down the growth to a low of 5.2 per cent. Crisil had earlier forecast the GDP printing in a 5.7 per cent expansion.
The report from economists at BofA comes just a day after they slashed their full-year FY21 forecast by 80 bps to 5.1 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU